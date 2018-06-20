GBRC – Party On The Court Tennis Tournament

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a Youth Party On The Court Tennis Tournament on Saturday, June 30th, starting at 8:00 am. We will be offering both boys and girls divisions for singles and doubles. There will be 12 & under, 14 & under, 16 & under and 18 & under divisions for the tournament. We will also be offering an Adult Party On The Court Tennis Tournament on Saturday, June 30th, starting at 1:00 pm. We will offer women’s and men’s divisions for beginner, intermediate and advance players. Both tournaments will be held at Shannon Schartz Courts (17th & McKinley). The entry fee for these non-sanctioned tennis tournaments are $15.00 for singles and $15.00 for doubles. The entry deadline for both tournaments is Tuesday, June 26th. Shannon Schartz will be the Tournament Director. Enroll at the Great Bend Recreation Commission office located at 1214 Stone Street or for more information contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110.