Cop Shop (6/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/19)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 39 NW 50 Road.

At 1:25 p.m. a vehicle swerved to avoid a vehicle stopped in the roadway and struck a mailbox at 4612 Railroad Avenue.

At 2:21 p.m. an accident was reported at 209 W. B Street in Ellinwood.

Traffic Arrest

At 7:50 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at Park Street.

Fire

At 7:55 p.m. a fire was reported at 169 SE 105 Avenue in Ellinwood.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 8:08 p.m. a K-9 call out was used at Park Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/19)

Criminal Damage

At 7:36 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 1101 Kansas Avenue.

Theft

At 8:11 a.m. a theft was reported at 29th Street & Washington Street.

Criminal Damage

At 11:34 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 1503 2nd Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 1106 Frey Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 10:19 p.m. a report of unknown subjects outside her residence at 2501 5th Street was made.