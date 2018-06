LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A candle left unattended is blamed for a fire that destroyed the main building of a motel in Lawrence, Kansas.

The fire broke out Monday at the Jayhawk Motel. The building that was destroyed also included the motel office and a three-bedroom apartment where the owners lived.

The candle was in a dining area of the owners’ living quarters.

No one was hurt.

Authorities say the motel’s three guest buildings were not damaged.