Bobby Dale Earnhardt is going dirt racing in Ellis County

By SHANE WALTERS

RacingNews.co

Bobby Dale Earnhardt is the grandson of Dale Earnhardt, son of Kerry Earnhardt. Despite the name, Bobby Dale has been circling the grassroots side of the sport on his climb up the motorsports ladder.

But, from the beginning, he’s been doing it the hard way, on purpose. “Just doing it on my own and working my way up like my grandpa Dale did,” Bobby Dale explained to RacingNews.co .

Over the weekend, he was found at Ona Speedway. He ran an open wheel asphalt modified at the 7/16-mile track in Ona, WV.

“Well guys last night didn’t go as well as we had hoped. We ended the night in a wreck. I had no place to go once everyone started piling up on the front stretch but that’s good ole fashion short track racing for ya. But the main thing is I had a great time out at Ona Speedway,” Bobby said after the race weekend.

Now, he’s ready for a different kind of modified. Earnhardt is heading for the midwest dirt tracks. Back to back days of open wheel dirt track racing.

“I’m excited to announce I’ll be back in an open wheel modified again next weekend June 22-23 @ Salina Speedway in Salina, KS & RPM Speedway in Hays, KS. Except this time I’m going back to grass roots racing where my great grandad ran & my grandpa Dale started, ON DIRT!”

Salina Speedway and Rolling Plains Motor Speedway are on the schedule. On June 22, he’ll be at Salina Speedway in Salina. The following night, he’ll head over to RPM Speedway in Hays. Both of these tracks are 3/8-mile midwest dirt tracks.

How did this come about? “My business partner set this whole weekend up he lives up in Canton, Kansas and knows everyone around there. He has a Gelbvieh Cattle Ranch called Circle S Ranch,” Bobby Dale Earnhardt explained to RacingNews.co .

John & Carla Shearer own a Geldvia Cattle Farm called Circle S Ranch in Canton, Kansas. The Shearer family and Bobby Dale Earnhardt have teamed up multiple times. Previously, Earnhardt and Shearer fielded an ARCA Racing Series machine.

What’s your earlier memory at a dirt track? “My earliest memory is of me and my brother running our go cart on the local dirt track.”

Jeffrey Earnhardt is the younger brother to Bobby Dale.

Previously, Bobby Dale Earnhardt has run dirt late models at Tyler County Speedway in Middlebourne, WV. He’s also turned laps at Muskingum County Speedway and Portsmouth Raceway Park.

Bobby Dale Earnhardt will be driving the #66 for Jerry Phillips Racing at both dirt tracks. JPR is based in Kansas. Main Street Towing and Dacus Auto Body & Collision Repair out of McPherson, Kansas will both be featured on the car.

Last year, he made his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as well as the ARCA Racing Series.

Recently, Earnhardt Shearer Racing partnered with Honor Flight. They help military veterans visit memorial sites that are dedicated to them.

— Republished with permission