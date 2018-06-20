Bee Jays take down Bat Cats 10-2

The Great Bend Bat Cats modest two game winning streak is over thanks to the Liberal Bee Jays who defeated the Bat Cats 10-2 Tuesday night at Al Burns Field.

The Bat Cats, who are hoping to get back into the Jayhawk League race with a good performance against Liberal in the 3-game series, fell behind 5-0 after the Bee Jays pushed across 5 runs to begin the game. Great Bend scored a run in the bottom of the first to make it 5-1, then scored their last run in the bottom of the third to make it 6-2 but Liberal added 2 more runs in the seventh and two in the ninth to pull away to the victory.

Great Bend had 9 hits on the night led by multiple hits by Nolan Riley and Brendan Madsen. Zach Curry took the loss for Great Bend, allowing six runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out six and walking none.

Great Bend falls to 3-7 in the Jayhawk League while Liberal improved to 9-4.

Game two of the series is tonight at Al Burns Field starting at 7:00 p.m.