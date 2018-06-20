20 homeless after massive Kansas apartment fire

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — More than 20 people are homeless after a massive fire at a Kansas apartment complex.

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Hampton Woods Apartment Homes in Shawnee, a Kansas City suburb. Flames were seen shooting from the roof and smoke filled the sky. Firefighters went door-to-door to alert residents.

Sixteen adults and six children were forced from the apartments.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the attic, but the cause remains under investigation. No one was hurt.