Teen dead, mother hospitalized after I-70 rollover crash

GOVE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 11p.m. Monday in Gove County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F250 driven by Tristan Ash Coleman, 19, Albany, Mo., was eastbound on Interstate 70 seven miles east of Oakley.

The driver lost control of the pickup. It entered the median and the driver overcorrected back onto the eastbound lane. The pickup entered the median a second time and rolled into the westbound lanes.

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Baalmann Funeral Home in Oakley.

The driver’s mother Melinda A. Coleman, 56, Albany, Mo., was a passenger in the pickup. She was transported to Logan County Hospital.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.