Sunflower Diversified awarded $15,000 grant from Barton County

In the 2018 operating budget, the Barton County Commission allocated $15,000 under Solid Waste for recycling with an understanding that applications would be accepted locally for the monies. Sunflower Diversified Services submitted the only application and was awarded the grant at Monday’s meeting.

Sunflower Executive Director Jon Prescott says he expects their crushed glass recycling to increase soon with a new machine.

Prescott added the County can make use of the glass through asphalt mixes on roadways.

Eligible applicants are any County department, agency, organization, recycling center, city, school district or community college located in Barton County. The application needs to demonstrate a positive economic and environmental impact in the county.

Sunflower has been offering their recycling service since 1999, and in 2017 the agency collected and processed 2.6 million pounds of recyclable material that did not go into the landfill.