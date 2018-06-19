Sheriff asks for help with Kansas arson investigation

JEWELL COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson and asking the public for help with information.

During the overnight hours of June14, there were two fires which burned three buildings in the Jewell area, according to the sheriff’s department.

All three buildings were a total loss. They are being investigated as arson by the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal.

If anyone has any information please call the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office at 785-378-3194 or you can message us on facebook at Jewell County Sheriff’s Department. No tip is too small. Any and all information is welcomed and will be taken seriously.