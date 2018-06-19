Russell names Swayne interim USD 407 superintendent

The Russell school district has named Shelly Swayne as Interim Superintendent.

According to a press release Monday Swayne, will be moving to Russell and will begin working in the position on July 2nd.

The USD 407 School Board voted in a special meeting Monday to enter into a contract with Swayne. She replaces current Superintendent Angela Lawrence.

Lawrence resigned as of June 11, citing personal family issues. Her entire statement to the board can be read below.

According to the press release, the interim position will allow the board to complete a more formal search beginning in October-November, if it elects to do so.

Swayne graduated from Bethany College in 1996 with a bachelor of arts in social science education and a minor in economics. She completed her master of science degree in educational leadership in 2001 and her district leadership certification in 2015 from Fort Hays State University.

She has served as the superintendent of the Stockton school district for the past two years and has been a principal for the last 18 years.

Statement of Superintendent Angela Lawrence to the USD 407 Board of Education:

I want to Thank the Board of Education, the Staff, The Administration, The Students, Parents and Community of USD 407 for believing in me and for the opportunity to serve and lead this district as your Superintendent for the past three years. I am truly honored and humbled to have been chosen for this important position and I have greatly valued and appreciated the opportunity that was afforded to me.

As most of you already know, I am a huge family oriented person as well as, a strong believer. I have always believed that family isn’t just everything, it is the only thing. You also all know that sometimes life is a game changer. Recently, life has been a game changer for my husband and I with the loss of both of his parents who were also our 30+ year business partners. We have lots of family decisions facing us as we adjust to our “new normal.” During the past few weeks, I have been struggling personally where I am most needed and how to balance both my personal obligations and professional responsibilities without shorting either one. At this time, I know in my heart that my most valuable role is that of a wife, mother and business partner. I have therefore, asked the Board of Education to release me from my current contract effective June 30th, 2018 so that I may be fully present in that role without being a distraction for the important work that must continue here in USD 407.

The past three years has brought many positive changes to our district. We have developed our board goals, a vision for the district, implemented a consistent district wide evaluation system, reviewed and updated board policies and handbooks, implemented many positive curriculum changes to continue to improve instruction and opportunities for students, updated our web page, hired key positions to help support staff and students, dedicated many hours to improving our facilities and developed and implemented multiple systematic processes district wide so that we are more efficient and effective. Not one of these accomplishments in isolation seem significant, but as a whole, each one is a puzzle piece that is improving our district and moving us toward our vision of being “dedicated to providing a culture of learning that will lead the state of Kansas in student success!”

All of these accomplishments would not be possible without continued positive teamwork at all levels from the Board-Administration-Staff-Students-Parents and Community. The foundation for instructional improvement and the road map for the district through the detailed board goals and vision have been clearly established and will easily be developed as the district continues to work together as a team to meet the expectations outlined. This will take time, effort and dedication from all constituents as you work together positively and support each other in this process… but it is achievable and doable and I encourage all of you to do your best in being a team player moving forward.

Again, I would like to thank each and every one of my board members, co-workers, my staff and community members. You all have impacted my life tremendously by helping me grow both personally and professionally. This district and the people whom it serves will always hold a special place in my heart and I will be forever grateful.