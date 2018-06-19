KSU adds junior college linebacker transfer

Kansas State bolstered its linebacker depth Sunday.

Cody Fletcher, a linebacker at Tyler College in Tyler, Texas, committed and signed with the Wildcats on Sunday.

As a junior college transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately upon arriving in Manhattan later this summer. Fletcher, who counts as part of K-State’s 2018 signing class, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Fletcher, a native of Henrietta, Texas, was a second-team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference selection last season after collecting 104 tackles (8.5 for loss), two sacks, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Fletcher’s addition gives the Wildcats another option at linebacker, which lost a pair of veteran leaders — and its top two tacklers — in Trent Tanking and Jayd Kirby.