Kansas bicyclist hospitalized after hit by pickup

SHAWNEE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30a.m. Tuesday in Shawnee County.

A Dodge Ram 1500 was southbound in the 3500 Block of SE Eastedge Road, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department.

The pickup crossed the center line and struck a northbound bicyclist. First responders found the rider in the east ditch and transported him to a local hospital.

The woman pickup driver was not injured. She was cited at the scene and released, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities did not release the name of the driver or bicyclist.