Kan. stolen car suspect treated for heat issues, jailed after foot chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on theft charges.

On Sunday, a 2005 black Crown Victoria was stolen from the Kwik Shop in the 100 block of SE 37th Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, the Topeka Police Department found the vehicle near Croix and S Topeka Blvd. A man and woman were in the car and led officers on a pursuit through the Likens Foster Neighborhood before going south on S Topeka Blvd.

The suspect then pulled into a Topeka motel and fled on foot. Officers located Jesse L. McCormick, 25, of Topeka.

He was given medical treatment for heat related issues, and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for suspicion of Theft (Motor Vehicle), and Felony Attempt to Flee and Elude.

McCormick has previous convictions for theft and obstruction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.