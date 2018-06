DERBY, Kan. (AP) — An investigation is underway after construction workers found what appear to be human remains inside an old coffin in Derby, southeast of Wichita.

Workers doing renovations inside a building near the 100 Block of North Market Street Monday morning made the discovery. Police say it appears the coffin and bones had been there for years.

The Sedgwick County coroner is expected to have more information soon. Anyone with information is urged to call police.