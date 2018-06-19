Kan. candidate’s poster of Wonder Woman lassoing cop criticized

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The only Democratic candidate of Kansas attorney general is under fire for displaying a poster in her law office that shows the cartoon character Wonder Woman holding a lasso that is around a police officer’s neck.

The Kansas Democratic Party on Tuesday called on Lawrence attorney Sarah Swain to withdraw from the race because of the controversy. She has also been criticized by the Kansas State Troopers Association and other police groups who say the poster promotes violence against police officers.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Swain apologized for the poster. She says she is not anti-law enforcement but is pro-truth after seeing several cases in her 17 years as a defense attorney where truth was ignored and lives were destroyed. But she says she doesn’t advocate violence against anyone.