Governor: Man who helped kill pregnant Kan. woman will stay in prison

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has denied pardons for 21 state inmates, including a man who helped kill a pregnant Wichita teenager 12 years ago.

29-year-old Everett Gentry applied for clemency earlier this year. He is serving a 25-year-to-life sentence for capital murder in the death of 14-year-old Chelsea Brooks, who was killed so her baby’s father wouldn’t be prosecuted for raping her.

Gentry picked up Chelsea in June 2006, saying he would take her to see the baby’s father, Elgin Ray Robinson Jr.

Instead Gentry drove her and Ted Burnett to a spot near Andover where her body would later be found in a shallow grave.

Prosecutors say Burnett choked Chelsea to death on the way.

Robinson and Burnett are serving life prison sentences and aren’t eligible for parole.