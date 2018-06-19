Former KU star Ellis to play for Milwaukee’s summer league team

Former Kansas basketball forward Perry Ellis will play for the Milwaukee Bucks summer league team, July 6-17 in Las Vegas, an Ellis family member confirmed on Monday.

Ellis, a 6-foot-8, 24-year-old forward from Wichita, averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season for the Sydney Kings in Australia’s National Basketball League. He hit 48 percent of his shots, including 45 percent of his three-point attempts.

Ellis scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and registered three steals in Sydney’s 108-84 exhibition game loss to the NBA’s Utah Jazz on Oct. 2 in Salt Lake City. After the season ended in Australia, Ellis signed with Pallacanestro Cantu of the Italian League. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.8 boards in 11 games.