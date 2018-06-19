Barton County working to extend the life of the Landfill

The Barton County Commission approved a larger hazardous waste building to be constructed at the Barton County Landfill to house hazardous waste, but the long-term question that Commissioner Kenny Schremmer was more concerned with was the longevity of the Landfill.

Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock says the Landfill is permitted to last just over 30 more years, but the County is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to extend the permit.

Phil Hathcock Audio

The time assigned to a permit is based on space. Hathcock says the current landfill located one mile east of Barton Community College has more room available to dump waste into, but KDHE did not include the space in the original permit. Once approved, Hathcock expects the extended permit to allow the Landfill to have a shelf life of 70 to 80 years.

Phil Hathcock Audio

The existing 20′ x 20′ building at the Landfill that houses household hazardous waste has become too small to support recycling demands. Commissioners approved a bid from Steel Builders Construction to construct a 40′ x 60′ steel building to replace the existing structure for $53,692.

The Landfill is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.