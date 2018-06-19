Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/18)

BOOKED: Trinity Galliart of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $622.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Christopher Adams on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,130.20 cash only.

RELEASED: Vickie Batt to treatment.

RELEASED: Sheldon Fletcher to KDOC.

RELEASED: Derrick Buess of Great Bend on BCDC serve sentence after serving a partial sentence.

RELEASED: Trinity Galliart of Great Bend on GBMC case for contempt of court after receiving an order to release with no conditions.

RELEASED: Michael Foos of Roeland Park on GBMC case for serve sentence.