Autopsy released for Kansas man killed in swatting case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County authorities say a man who died after being shot by a Wichita police officer in a “swatting” case had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

The county’s autopsy shows 28-year-old Andrew Finch died in December from a single gunshot wound.

Officers were responding to a report of a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita address when Finch was shot. The officer who shot Finch testified that he believed Finch had a weapon and was going to fire. Finch was unarmed.

Prosecutors say Tyler Barriss called in the fake report to police to “swat” another man because of a dispute over a video game bet. Finch’s home was the old address for one person allegedly involved in the dispute.

Barriss is charged in state court with involuntary manslaughter.