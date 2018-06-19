3 Kansas suspects accused of mail theft, forgery

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects for alleged theft and forgery.

On Monday, police arrested Nathan Speed, 35, Roberta Blanks, 31, and Christina Helm, 26, all of Salina were arrested after Speed tried to cash a washed check stolen from a mailbox at the Rose Hill Bank, 317 S. Santa Fe in Salina, according to police captain Mike Sweeney.

The bank declined to cash the check. Earlier Monday Speed did cash a washed stolen check taken from another mailbox in the amount of $800 dollars at 1st Bank Kansas on West Crawford in Salina, according to Sweeney.

Police were at the Rose Hill Bank when Speed was leaving after recognizing a car in the bank parking lot matched the description of a car involved in several cases Saline County where checks had been stolen from mailboxes between May 30th, and June 13th.

Helm and Blanks were taken into custody at the bank.

Speed ran from the bank but was apprehended a short time later in the area of Prescott and Highland Street. In addition to the forgery and theft charges, Speed had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.