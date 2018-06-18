Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.



Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66. South wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.



Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.



Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.



Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.



Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.



Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.



Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.



Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.



Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.



Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.



Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.



Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.