Tuesday Weather

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in central Kansas Tuesday night and spread southeast on Wednesday. There will be additional chances for rain starting Friday night and continuing through the weekend.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66. South wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.