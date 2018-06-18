Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66. South wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.