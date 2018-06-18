Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Dr. Kevyn Soupiset with Advanced and Progressive Therapy in Great Bend, Larned, and Hays.

9A-10A Trading Post with Kate Brennen

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include USD 428 technology instructors Jake Hofflinger and Heather Cleveland. (Encore Presentation)

11:30-12:00 KVGB Special Broadcast – Cole Reif live from Camp Hope. Join Cole live from Camp Aldrich, the site of Camp Hope. Listen as Cole visits with the kids and volunteers that have made this such a special event over the year for kids who are or who have had cancer.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell,” with Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”