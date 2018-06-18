Royals acquire 3 prospects for Kelvin Herrera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired minor league infielder Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and pitcher Yohanse Morel from the Washington Nationals, in exchange for right-handed pitcher Kelvin Herrera. Gutierrez will be optioned to Northwest Arkansas (AA), Perkins will be assigned to Wilmington (A) and Morel will join the Surprise Royals (Rookie).

Gutierrez, a 23-year-old third baseman from Pimentel, Dominican Republic, was hitting .274 (63-for-230) with six doubles, three triples, five homers and 36 runs scored in 58 games for Harrisburg (AA) this season. He’s also 10-for-11 in stolen base attempts. He has been a midseason All-Star each of the last three seasons in three different leagues. He was added to the Nationals’ 40-man roster on November 20, 2017, while he was tabbed the 10th-best prospect in the organization by both Baseball America and MLB.com prior to the season.

Perkins, a 21-year-old switch-hitting outfielder from Litchfield Park, Ariz., was selected in the second round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. He’s hitting .234/.344/.290 (59-for-252) with 11 doubles, a homer and 39 runs scored in 65 games with Potomac (A) this season, while ranking second in the Carolina League with 42 walks and tied for 10th with 12 steals. He was a South Atlantic League All-Star in 2017, leading the league in runs scored (105) and walks (72) and ranking sixth in stolen bases (31). He was rated as the No. 11 prospect in the Nationals’ system by MLB.com before the season.

Morel, a 17-year-old right-handed pitcher from Samana, Dominican Republic, is in his first professional season after signing as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2017. He’s made one start for the Nats’ Dominican Summer League team, pitching the first 3.1 innings in an 8-4 win over the Phillies’ Dominican club on June 2.

Herrera was 1-1 with 14 saves in 16 chances and a 1.05 ERA in 27 appearances with the Royals this season.

Following the trade, the Royals have 40 players on their Major League Reserve List.