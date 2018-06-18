Relatives lose lawsuit over Kansas jail death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Relatives of a woman who died in a Douglas County jail cell have lost their federal wrongful death lawsuit against the county and the sheriff.

Joseph Harvey, the father of 32-year-old Rachel Hammers, sued on behalf of Hammers’ three children after she died in the county jail in May 2012.

A jury returned its verdict Friday after a two-week trial.

The lawsuit alleged Hammers died because of the defendants’ disregard for her medical conditions and faulty medical practices.

The county argued jail staff followed protocol and said Hammers had a medical condition that was not readily apparent.

Hammers suffered from chronic alcoholism and a history of seizures, high blood pressure and alcohol withdrawal. She was in jail for failing to appear on a parole violation charge.