Police: Kan. woman hid during burglary, suspect jailed

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged burglary and other charges.

Just before 7p.m. Sunday, police were alerted to a call of a woman in distress in the 2200 block of SE Adams, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

She was reporting that her back door was kicked in by a known violent individual, and she was now hiding in a locked room in the house.

Officers in the area at the time of the call saw the suspect, Brian M. Britt, 40, of Topeka.

After a short foot pursuit, police took Britt into custody.

He is being held in the Shawnee County jail on suspicion of Aggravated Burglary, Criminal Damage, and Felony Obstruction.