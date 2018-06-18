No discussion for change; Sheriff says tickets being issued at Washington & Juco Road

There was no discussion of change at Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting regarding the intersection of North Washington Avenue and Northeast 30 Road. There was question whether or not there would be following another accident last Monday at the intersection north of Great Bend. Barton County made changes to stop signs and speed limits following the fatal accident involving a teenager in April at the intersection.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says his department is conducting selective enforcement in the area.

Bellendir says the Sheriff’s Office has written 10-to-12 tickets since the changes that included larger signage for east and west traffic and a slower speed limit for north and south traffic.

Last Monday, a 91-year old was injured after a garbage truck pulled into the path of the southbound vehicle.

On April 17, an 18-year old from Olmitz died after a cement truck struck her vehicle.

Barton County Commissioners voted to not install a four-way stop at Washington and Juco Road, instead make improvements to the awareness of the existing signage.