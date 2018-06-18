Monday Weather

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.



Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.



Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.



Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.



Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.



Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.



Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.



Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.



Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.



Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.



Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.



Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.



Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.