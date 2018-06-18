Great Bend Post

Monday Weather

Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and overnight. Best chance for rain will be in Central Kansas during the overnight time frame.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.