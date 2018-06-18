Kansas man jailed after holding baby, loaded handgun

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child endangerment.

Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance at a home in the 200 Block of South 12th Street in Salina, according to Captain Paul Forrester.

Kiel Ragan, 31, allegedly violated a no contact order at the home. He then threatened to harm himself with a 9mm handgun while holding his 13-month old son.

By the time officers arrived, Ragan had put the gun down but was cursing at a 32-year-old woman resident of the home. He also allegedly and approached the woman’s 69-year-old father in an aggressive manner and threw a pack of cigarettes at him. Police reported no injuries.

Ragan was booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of aggravated endangerment of a child, battery, and violation of a protection order, according to Forrester.

In May, police arrested Ragan for alleged domestic battery and criminal damage to property, according to Saline County booking records.