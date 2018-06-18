Ground work and drainage pools in Amber Meadows a needed improvement

Water drainage was not a huge concern when land at the Amber Meadows subdivision was first developed. There simply were not many houses built on the land north of Veterans Memorial Park in Great Bend at the time, so large pools of water throughout the lot were not pressing issues.

As more houses popped up and the addition of housing along Prairie Rose Drive off of McKinley Street, the drainage issue became more noticeable.

Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says recent ground work on the area dug out two drainage ponds to alleviate some of the issues.

Bob Suelter Audio

The addition of the ponds and the replat project performed by Unruh Excavating cost over $229,000 and eliminated 15 to 20 lots. Water will be led to the drainage ponds before outfall pipes lower the water to Veterans Lake.