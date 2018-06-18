Cop Shop (6/15 – 6/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/15)

Injury Accident

At 12:06 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 160 Avenue & NE 60 Road in Ellinwood.

Structure Fire

At 12:39 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 218 Kit Dr.

Fire

At 1:21 p.m. a fire was reported at SE 90 Avenue & 56 Highway.

Injury Accident

At 4:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 1300 Stone Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 2401 Railroad Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 7:21 p.m. an accident was reported at N. Court Street & W. 2nd Street in Hoisington.

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:49 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 309 Main Street in Olmitz.

6/16

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:48 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 40 Avenue & NE 50 Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:12 a.m. a report of a burglary at 319 SW 40 Avenue was made with criminal damage to property.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:04 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 110 Avenue & W. Barton.

Structure Fire

At 11:16 p.m. a fire was reported at 910 Baker Avenue.

6/17

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:37 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 120 Avenue & W. K-4 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/15)

Criminal Damage

At 9:18 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 1438 24th Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 11:04 a.m. an officer arrested Johnny Wallace in the 200 block of Frey Street for driving while suspended.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 11:13 a.m. Lazar, the K-9, was used on a traffic stop in the 200 block of Frey Street.

Sick Person

At 11:17 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 140 Cherry Ln.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:41 a.m. an officer arrested Tyler Bittel on GBMC warrant at 12th Street & Adams Street.

Theft

At 5:15 p.m. theft of a bicycle was reported at 1306 Monroe Street.

At 6:40 p.m. theft of a lawnmower was reported at 312 Pine Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 8:46 p.m. Sunflower Diversified, 1205 Churchill Ln, reported someone attempting to enter a vehicle and drive away.

At 9:24 p.m. a subject possibly entering a vehicle that did not belong to them was reported at 4714 17th Street Ter.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:25 p.m. an officer arrested Jaime Velazquez-Vallez at 2823 10th Street.

6/16

Battery

At 1:30 a.m. a report of being battered and phone stolen was made at 10th Street & Washington Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:06 a.m. an accident was reported at 1109 Main Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 2:22 a.m. an officer arrested Joshua Tyree for DUI at 1109 Main Street.

Theft

At 9:54 a.m. theft from her vehicle was reported at 1109 Main Street.

At 12:16 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a theft. Amanda Grandclair was issued an NTA for theft.

Breathing Problems

At 4:13 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4928 Quail Creek Dr.

Theft

At 5:30 p.m. theft of fencing and poles was reported at 1710 Baker Avenue.

Sick Person

At 6:30 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2314 31st Street Apt 4B.

Theft

At 8:37 p.m. a report of seeing two male subjects grab a bicycle and run was made at Broadway Avenue & Heizer Street.

6/17

Traffic Arrest

At 2:26 a.m. an officer arrested Cody Helsel for DUI and other traffic violations at 11th Street & Main Street.

Breathing Problems

At 3:15 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 14.

Criminal Damage

At 3:16 a.m. a report of someone breaking a window to her basement at 2410 Forest Avenue was made.

At 7:01 a.m. a report of windows on a vehicle broken out was made at 219 Hubbard Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:32 a.m. an officer arrested Jordan Daniels at 1801 Willow Ln. on a Geary Co. warrant.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:48 a.m. a burglary was reported at 921 Holland Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:04 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2 p.m. an officer arrested Peter Zamarippa on Great Bend Municipal warrant at 12th Street & Odell Street.

Heat / Cold Exposure

At 2 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3907 Broadway Avenue.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:02 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 12th Street & Odell Street.

Theft

At 3:26 p.m. a report of someone stealing her cell phone was made at 2427 Coronado Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:59 p.m. an accident was reported at 2337 Washington Street.

Falls

At 5:08 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 908 Williams Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:02 p.m. a burglary was reported at 921 Holland Street.

Shots Fired

At 8:09 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of NW 30 Avenue & Flood Controll was made.