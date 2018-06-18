Cop Shop (6/15 – 6/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/15)
Injury Accident
At 12:06 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 160 Avenue & NE 60 Road in Ellinwood.
Structure Fire
At 12:39 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 218 Kit Dr.
Fire
At 1:21 p.m. a fire was reported at SE 90 Avenue & 56 Highway.
Injury Accident
At 4:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 1300 Stone Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 2401 Railroad Avenue.
Injury Accident
At 7:21 p.m. an accident was reported at N. Court Street & W. 2nd Street in Hoisington.
Traumatic Injuries
At 7:49 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 309 Main Street in Olmitz.
6/16
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:48 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 40 Avenue & NE 50 Road.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 10:12 a.m. a report of a burglary at 319 SW 40 Avenue was made with criminal damage to property.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:04 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 110 Avenue & W. Barton.
Structure Fire
At 11:16 p.m. a fire was reported at 910 Baker Avenue.
6/17
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:37 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 120 Avenue & W. K-4 Highway.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/15)
Criminal Damage
At 9:18 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 1438 24th Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 11:04 a.m. an officer arrested Johnny Wallace in the 200 block of Frey Street for driving while suspended.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 11:13 a.m. Lazar, the K-9, was used on a traffic stop in the 200 block of Frey Street.
Sick Person
At 11:17 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 140 Cherry Ln.
Warrant Arrest
At 11:41 a.m. an officer arrested Tyler Bittel on GBMC warrant at 12th Street & Adams Street.
Theft
At 5:15 p.m. theft of a bicycle was reported at 1306 Monroe Street.
At 6:40 p.m. theft of a lawnmower was reported at 312 Pine Street.
Burglary / In Progress
At 8:46 p.m. Sunflower Diversified, 1205 Churchill Ln, reported someone attempting to enter a vehicle and drive away.
At 9:24 p.m. a subject possibly entering a vehicle that did not belong to them was reported at 4714 17th Street Ter.
Warrant Arrest
At 10:25 p.m. an officer arrested Jaime Velazquez-Vallez at 2823 10th Street.
6/16
Battery
At 1:30 a.m. a report of being battered and phone stolen was made at 10th Street & Washington Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:06 a.m. an accident was reported at 1109 Main Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 2:22 a.m. an officer arrested Joshua Tyree for DUI at 1109 Main Street.
Theft
At 9:54 a.m. theft from her vehicle was reported at 1109 Main Street.
At 12:16 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a theft. Amanda Grandclair was issued an NTA for theft.
Breathing Problems
At 4:13 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4928 Quail Creek Dr.
Theft
At 5:30 p.m. theft of fencing and poles was reported at 1710 Baker Avenue.
Sick Person
At 6:30 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2314 31st Street Apt 4B.
Theft
At 8:37 p.m. a report of seeing two male subjects grab a bicycle and run was made at Broadway Avenue & Heizer Street.
6/17
Traffic Arrest
At 2:26 a.m. an officer arrested Cody Helsel for DUI and other traffic violations at 11th Street & Main Street.
Breathing Problems
At 3:15 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 14.
Criminal Damage
At 3:16 a.m. a report of someone breaking a window to her basement at 2410 Forest Avenue was made.
At 7:01 a.m. a report of windows on a vehicle broken out was made at 219 Hubbard Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 9:32 a.m. an officer arrested Jordan Daniels at 1801 Willow Ln. on a Geary Co. warrant.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:48 a.m. a burglary was reported at 921 Holland Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:04 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 2 p.m. an officer arrested Peter Zamarippa on Great Bend Municipal warrant at 12th Street & Odell Street.
Heat / Cold Exposure
At 2 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3907 Broadway Avenue.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 2:02 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 12th Street & Odell Street.
Theft
At 3:26 p.m. a report of someone stealing her cell phone was made at 2427 Coronado Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:59 p.m. an accident was reported at 2337 Washington Street.
Falls
At 5:08 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 908 Williams Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 6:02 p.m. a burglary was reported at 921 Holland Street.
Shots Fired
At 8:09 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of NW 30 Avenue & Flood Controll was made.