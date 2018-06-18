Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/15 – 6/17)

6/15

BOOKED: Andrew Tucker of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond. Rush County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. Great Bend Municipal Court case for obstruction and ITOL with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Joe Depiesse of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance, possession of hallucinogenic, and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: David Williams on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond at $500 cash.

BOOKED: Johnny L. Wallace on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DWS with a $500 surety bond or a 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Tyler Bittel of La Crosse on GBMC warrant for contempt of court.

BOOKED: Brenda Graves of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Kirk Sander of Great Bend for Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond is $60,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Douglas Thomas of Mansfield, LA for State of Louisiana warrant for parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Vanessa Thiel on RCDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,003 cash only and SNDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Foos of Roeland Park on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Marcus Bryant of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Gavin Farlow on BTDC warrant for FTA, no bond.

BOOKED: Charles Kreutzer on BTDC warrant for FTA, bond is set at $2,500 C/S. Norton Municipal Court warrant for FTA, no bond.

BOOKED: Jaime Velazquez Vallez on Barton County Court case for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $200 cash.

RELEASED: Courtney Veitenheimer of Great Bend to Jennifer Glover to be transported directly to treatment in Salina per order of the court.

RELEASED: Jaime Velazquez Vallez on BCDC case for failure to appear after posting a $200 cash bond.

6/16

BOOKED: Joshua Tyree of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving under the influence with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Derrick Buess of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Brandon Maxwell on BTDC case for reckless driving and no proof of insurance, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Joshua Tyree of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving under the influence after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Vanessa Thiel of Great Bend on revoked bond on BTDC case for probation violation. BTDC case for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after bond being reinstated. RCDC warrant for probation violation and SNDC warrant for probation violation after being released to Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Charles Kreutzer of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,500 surety bond. Norton Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 cash bond.

RELEASED: Brandon Maxwell of Hoisington on BCDC case for reckless driving an no proof of insurance after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.

6/17

BOOKED: Trenton Schlotthauer of Ellinwood on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for battery DV with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Joshua Pettijohn on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond.

BOOKED: Cody Helsel of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving under the influence, no insurance and failure to maintain lane with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Jamie Moore of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $538 cash only. Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery LEO and batter DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jordan Daniels of Great Bend on District Court of Geary County on burglary and theft, bond set at $1,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, no DL, bond set at $10,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for FTA, bond is set at $1,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for FTA, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sterling Mills of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond is set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Trenton Schlotthauer of Ellinwood on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Johnny Wallace of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DWS after he received a 48-hour OR through the GBMC.

RELEASED: Jordan Daniels of Great Bend on Geary County District Court warrant for burglary and theft after he posted a $1,500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Cody Helsel on GBMC case for DUI, no insurance, failure to maintain lane after posting $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Marcus Bryant of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Sterling Mills of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, posted bond of $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.