Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros won their 11th straight game, finishing off a dominant 10-0 road trip by rallying past the Kansas City Royals 7-4. The World Series champion Astros swept their swing through Texas, Oakland and Kansas City, outscoring opponents 74-35. Last season, Houston had an 11-game winning streak end in Kansas City. This time, the Astros trailed 4-3 in the eighth inning before Correa led off with a tying homer.

Share this: Google

Twitter

Email

Facebook