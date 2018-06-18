American Legion Baseball: Chiefs finish Omaha trip, Braves stumble at home

After winning their first game in Nebraska on Thursday, the Great Bend Chiefs American Legion baseball team fell in their final three games on the road. The AAA team lost 2-0 to Creighton Prep #1 on Friday, lost 9-1 to Elkhorn South Saturday, and dropped a 6-2 contest to Elkhorn Sunday afternoon.

The 1-3 record in Omaha takes Great Bend’s record to 11-6.

The Chiefs get a couple of days off before returning to the diamond Wednesday for a home doubleheader against Dodge City.

The Great Bend Braves had a rough go of it this weekend in the Braves Classic at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The A team went 0-4, falling to Hutchinson 11-9 on Friday, losing 13-3 to Ellinwood and 9-6 to Larned on Saturday, and then stumbling to Dodge City 16-2 on Sunday.

The Braves fall to 3-12 on the year and will host Thomas More Prep Tuesday at the Sports Complex.