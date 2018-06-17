Police: Victim in Kansas shooting dies; suspect jailed

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a now fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 8a.m. Saturday June 9, police responded to the 400 block of SE Lafayette Street in Topeka on a report of gunshots in the area with two possible victims, according to Lt. Chris Heaven.

Upon arrival, officers located a Hispanic/Male in the west alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital.

A private vehicle had already taken a second Hispanic-Male unknown age, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to St. Francis Hospital.

Both gunshot victims suffered injuries that appear to be life threatening, according to Heaven.

On June 15, Ramon A. Mathews, 25, Topeka died at a Topeka hospital as a result of injuries sustained during shooting, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

Police arrested 28-year-old Daniel R. Munoz Munoz for two counts of Aggravated Battery and one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Authorities did not released updated charges Saturday.

