Paving 8th Street could be an economic opportunity in Great Bend

As the City of Great Bend gets set to embark on street construction work on a portion of 8th Street, there is hope that more economic development could occur because of the improvement.

The currently unfinished portion of 8th Street between Grant Street and McKinley Street is set to be paved with three lanes.

Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says once the pavement project is complete there might be more interest in building businesses along that area because of the extra traffic the street will see.

Once finished, the short stretch of street will connect two of the biggest retailer businesses in town, Walmart and Dillons.

Suelter says most of the legal paperwork has been obtained from the landowners affected by the 8th Street Construction. Walmart owns land just west of Grant, Lifehouse Investments owns the land south of 8th, and The Reserves at Trail Ridge apartment complex owns most of the property north of 8th.

Suelter notes once all the land is gathered up, the project itself should not take too long.

Great Bend has to buy land near McKinley because the plan is to curve 8th Street to the south as it approaches McKinley to match up with the street on the west side. Suelter hoped to have a contractor start on the project sometime this summer.