Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include Holly Boyer with the Center for Counseling and Consultation.

9A-10A           Trading Post with Matt McBain

10A-11A        “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory 

11A-11:30     “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Tents Shows and Entertainment in Barton County” 

11:30-12P     “Cougar Pause” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include the Assistant Director of the Shafer Gallery at Barton Community College Scott Beahm who will discuss “Family Day” activities taking place at the Gallery this Saturday. 

12P-12:30     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Cole Reif  

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             AgriTalk “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30          ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10P        Major League Baseball – Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals

10P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”