Kansas zoo elephant undergoes successful dental work

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Even 60-year-old elephants can have trouble with their molars.

It took more than a week of planning at the Topeka Zoo to help Cora deal with two molars that hadn’t chipped off naturally, which was causing sores in Cora’s mouth. A 30-minute procedure on Friday by veterinary dentist Douglas Winter, the zoo’s chief veterinarian Shirley Llizo and a team of specialists helped solve the problem.

The zoo’s staff feared the sores in Cora’s mouth could lead to other health risks.

The zoo gave her an anesthetic that lightly sedated her but allowed her to stand during the procedure.

Cora arrived at the Topeka Zoo in 2016 from a private owner. Cora once co-starred with Burt Reynolds in the movie “Smokey and the Bandit 2.”