Kan. officer responding to call hospitalized after crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas police officer was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County.

According to Lt. Manuel Munoz, an on-duty Topeka police officer was responding to a call near the intersection of SW Gage and SW Huntoon. An SUV turned in front of the officer and they collided in the middle of the intersection.

The driver of the SUV and two passengers were treated at the scene. The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Munoz.

Authorities did not release the name of the officer or the other driver. The accident remains under investigation, according to Munoz.