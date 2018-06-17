Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (6/18)

Great Bend City Council Meeting

June 18, 2018

7:30 p.m. at City Hall

A. Consent Agenda

a) Minutes: Minutes of the Regular Session on June, 2018 and the Budget Workshop on June 6, 2018.

b) Claim’s Warrant Register #6-18-18: Covering 2018 bills to date

c) Payroll Register P/R 6-8-18: Covering payroll ending June 2, 2018 in the amount of $312,931.50.

d) Appointments: Mayor Andrasek will make appointments as appropriate.

e) Annual Business Licenses Renewal: Attached is a listing of the renewal business licenses has been submitted for approval. All applications has been received along with payment and copy of their insurance.

f) Agenda: Approval of agenda as submitted or amended.

B. Old Business

C. Recognition of Visitors and Announcements

1. Rotary Club: Attached is a letter from Great Bend Rotarian Pat Cale. He would like to address the council about the historic ginkgo tree.

D. New Business

1. Councilmember Reports: Councilmembers will report on the board and commissions that they serve on.

Recommendation: Informational item.

2. CVB / Community Coordinator Report: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes will present her monthly report.

Recommendation: Informational item.

3. Abatement Requests: Sanitarian Austin LaViolette will present abatements.

Recommendation: Take action on abatements.

4. 2017 Annual Audit Report: Attached is a copy of the 2017 annual audit report. Vickie Dreiling of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball will present the audit report.

Recommendation: Motion to accept the 2017 annual audit report as presented by Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball.

5. Dangerous Structure at 819 Adams: At the May 7, 2018 meeting the Governing Body passed Resolution Number 050718-D scheduling a hearing for the structure at 819 Adams. Notices were mailed out to the necessary parties and were published as required by Kansas Statute. In order to take action on the real estate the Governing Body should conduct a public hearing. Once the public hearing is conducted the hearing should be closed and appropriate action taken. Code Enforcement Officer Stuart Baker and City Attorney Robert Suelter will report.

Recommendation: Conduct a public hearing. Motion to close the public hearing. Motion to adopt the proposed resolution determining the structure to be unsafe and dangerous, directing the owner of the real estate repair or raze the structure and, in the event the owner fails to do so, directing the city staff to raze or remove the structure.

6. Waterline Project Change Order #1: Attached is a memo from Josh Golka, our on-call engineer. The Public Works Department is requesting additional waterline improvements. The waterline improvement project has a total budget of $6,452,196, of the total $5,171,625 has been allocated to the project and well improvements. The remaining budget of $1,280,571 is available for additional improvements. City staff has identified additional improvements and modifications for change order #1 not to exceed $294,597. On-call engineer Josh Golka will report.

Recommendation: Motion to approve change order #1 in an amount not to exceed $294,597.

Adjournment