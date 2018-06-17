Great Bend Bat Cats defeat Haysville Saturday

Even though the Great Bend Bat Cats gave up three runs in the third inning, they still defeated the Haysville Aviators 11-4 on Saturday.

Great Bend took an early lead in the second inning. Austin McNicholas drove in one when he singled.

Haysville evened things up at three in the bottom of the third inning.

The Bat Cats took the lead for good with one run in the fourth inning. In the fourth Chris Swanberg drew a walk, scoring one run.

Marco Gutierrez got the win for Great Bend. He allowed two hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out two and walking one. Daniel Hegarty and Chandler Gant entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Neil Lemmons started the game for the Bat Cats. He lasted two innings, allowing zero hits and one run while striking out two.