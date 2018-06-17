Dates released for 2018 Chiefs Training Camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs announced dates for 2018 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. All times and dates are subject to change.

Walkthrough practices are closed to the public and media. All practice sessions will take place on the Mosaic Training Fields. Practices held at 8:15 a.m. will run approximately two hours and 40 minutes. Practices held at 9:15 a.m. will run approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

Team autograph sessions are scheduled to take place July 26, July 28, July 29, Aug. 4 and Aug. 5. Family Fun Day presented by Family Center Farm and Home will take place on Aug. 4. New this season, the Chiefs will host two Season Ticket Member days on July 29 and Aug. 5 (more details to come as camp approaches). Chiefs Alumni day will be held on Aug. 11 and camp will wrap up with Military Appreciation day on Aug. 14. MWSU will host a back to football celebration at the Bill Snyder Pavilion on July 26 (details will be released at a later date). This year’s Gatorade Junior Training Camp will take place on July 28.

Unless otherwise noted, all training camp practices will be free of charge to the public. Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day. On July 26, July 28 and August 4, MWSU will charge a $5 admission fee into practice.

Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily. All dates and times provided are subject to change. If practice is moved indoors due to poor conditions it will be closed to the general public. The club will notify fans via social media channels as soon as a decision is made.

Thursday, July 26 Practice – 3:30 p.m. | First Practice Open to the Public – $5 Admission Fee | Team Autograph Session* | Back to Football Celebration at Bill Snyder Pavilion (Details to Follow) Friday, July 27 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Saturday, July 28 Practice – 8:15 a.m. | Team Autograph Session* – $5 Admission Fee | Gatorade Jr. Training Camp (Details to Follow) Sunday, July 29 Practice – 8:15 a.m. | Season Ticket Member Day | Team Autograph Session* Monday, July 30 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 31 No Practice Wednesday, Aug. 1 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3 No Practice Saturday, Aug. 4 Practice – 8:15 a.m. | Family Fun Day presented by Family Center Farm & Home – $5 Admission Fee | Team Autograph Session* Sunday, Aug. 5 Practice – 8:15 a.m. | Season Ticket Member Day | Team Autograph Session* Monday, Aug. 6 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 No Practice Thursday, Aug. 9 Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs vs. Texans – 7:30 p.m. CT Friday, Aug. 10 No Practice Saturday, Aug. 11 Practice – 8:15 a.m. | Chiefs Alumni Day Sunday, Aug. 12 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14 Practice – 9:15 a.m. | Military Appreciation Day | Final Camp Practice

*Practices July 23-25 are closed to the general public.

For more information about training camp, please visit the Chiefs website at www.chiefs.com.