Barton County thankful they did not lower the mill levy last year

When Barton County removed the expense of funding the Barton County Extension last year, there were thoughts that the Barton County Commissioners would lower the mill levy to drop property taxes for residents. As the Extension Office formed their own taxing entity in a combined effort with Ellis County, Barton chose to use the savings to help balance the 2017 budget.

Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock says with uncontrolled costs like health care and retirement contributions going up and the state’s mandated tax lid, it is a good thing the County did not lower the mill levy.

The “property tax lid” law requires cities and counties to seek voter approval before they can adopt a budget that increases the spending of property tax revenues beyond a five-year average rate of inflation.

Hathcock says the County has no say on how much the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS) costs. Hathcock estimated the state is requiring the County to increase their KPERS contribution by $100,000 in 2019.

The 2018 mill levy for Barton County was 43.567 with the total mill levy requiring $11,228,064 in property tax.