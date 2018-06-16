Great Bend Post

Weekend Weather

by

It will remain sunny, breezy and hot today, with highs in the 90s to near 100 degrees in central Kansas.

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

 