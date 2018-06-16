Weekend Weather

Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.