Man captured in California guilty of murder in Kansas

MINNEAPOLIS – A Maine man who was arrested in California has been convicted of first degree murder and related crimes in Kansas, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

An Ottawa County jury on Friday found Robert Willard Colson, 35, of Bucksport, Maine, guilty of one count of first degree murder, two counts of felony theft and one count of burglary. Judge Rene Young presided over the trial. Sentencing has been set for August 14 at 10:30 a.m. in Ottawa County District Court.

Schmidt filed criminal charges in August 2017 against Colson in connection with the death of Matthew Miles Schoshke in rural Ottawa County.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from law enforcement agencies in Maine, Colorado and California. Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office is prosecuting the case with assistance from Ottawa County Attorney Richard Buck.