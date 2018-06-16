Barton County Commission meeting agenda (6/18)

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting

Monday, June 18, 2018

9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: Expansion of Anti-Ransomware Software Use:

-To better protect the County from computer hackers, ransomware attacks, malware threats and virus attacks, the County uses commercial software. After installing the selected package on several computers, it has been suggested that it be offered to those departments at remote locations and on other servers. John Debes, Information Technology Director, will provide details.

B. WDM ARCHITECTS: Structural Analysis – Additional Expenses:

-In December, 2017, the Commission authorized WDM Architects to perform a structural analysis of the Barton County Courthouse, cost estimated at $24,300.00. As the final billing has been submitted, the project includes another $532.75 in copy, plot and travel expenditures. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will request that the Commission approve payment of the expenditure through Finance General.

C. SOLID WASTE: Local Recycling Grant:

-In the 2018 Operating Budget, the Commission allocated $15,000.00 under Solid Waste for recycling with an understanding that applications would be accepted locally for the monies. Eligible are any County department, agency, organization, recycling center, city, school district or community college located in Barton County. The application would need to demonstrate a positive

economic and environmental impact in the County, be consistent with the Barton County Solid Waste Management Plan, benefit the County and its residents and increase recycling. Sunflower Diversified Services submitted the only application. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

D. SOLID WASTE: Replacement of the Household Hazardous Waste Building:

-The Landfill currently has a building on-site that was constructed to house household hazardous waste (HHW) and other recycling operations. The existing building was constructed as a temporary structure and has become too small to support current recycling demands. With the Commission’s approval, Landfill management solicited competitive bids to construct a 40’ X 60’ steel building to replace the existing structure. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS

– After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

B. APPOINTMENTS:

9:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Approval of final costs for FAS Bridge No. 60 repair project – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health Department are scheduled for June 21, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, June 25, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.