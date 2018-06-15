What C-POST can do with or without a conviction against the Barton County Sheriff

As Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir awaits the pretrial for his Class-A misdemeanor case that is set for July 12, the biggest ramification from the trial may not be the outcome of the trial itself.

Bellendir has served as Sheriff since 2013, but whether or not he is charged with “ill-treating a man in handcuffs,” his certification as an officer and ability to keep serving in the role of Sheriff is in jeopardy.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (C-POST), among other things, reviews misconduct cases on all officers throughout the state. Gary Steed is the Executive Director of C-POST and says following a district court case, C-POST will subpoena the case files from the agency that conducted the investigation to begin their own study.

Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor, who sent the case on to Special Prosecutor Bill Halvorsen, is a member of the 12-person C-POST Commission.

An investigative committee, which consists of three commissioners, will conduct their own investigation. If the investigative team decides pulling an officer’s certification is warranted, the officer will have a chance to appeal the decision. The case is then forwarded to the hearing committee, consisting of three different Commissioners, where a trial is conducted. Steed noted the rules for the C-POST’s trial are laxer than district court; for instance, hearsay (rumors, or unverified information) is allowed in the hearing.

Steed, who served as Sedgwick County Sheriff for eight years, has been C-POST Director since 2012. Steed notes even if there is no conviction, C-POST can come after an officer’s certification based on 58 administrative regulations through the agency including dishonesty, fraud, and integrity.

Prior to 2012, C-POST only came after officers’ certifications for felony cases. Steed noted many officers would simply plead down to a misdemeanor and keep their certification. The changes to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act now allow C-POST to take action on misdemeanor violations.

Bellendir is accused of speaking to a man in handcuffs, Nathan Manley, in a vulgar, insulting, rude or angry manner while serving an arrest warrant on August 10th, 2017 in Great Bend. Bellendir is also accused of striking Manley on the side of his head.

Following the pre-trial, a three-day trial is scheduled to begin July 16. There will be 100 people summoned and screened before a jury is selected.