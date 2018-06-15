No injuries in Kansas gas pipeline explosion, fire

HARVEY COUNTY —— No injuries are reported in a gas pipeline explosion and fire in Harvey County.

Just before 8a.m., crews responded to the pipeline fire near West Dutch Avenue and Nor Hertzler Road, west of Hesston, according to the Harvey County Emergency Management.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

The gas line belongs to Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline. Company spokesman Rob Southard says everyone is safe and that the gas supply has been shut off. He says crews will wait until the excess gas in the line burns off before repairing it.

He says the cause of the fire is under investigation. He says there was no excavation work being done in the area beforehand.