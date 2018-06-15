Kansas man sentenced for sexual assault of teen boys

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two teenage boys.

District Attorney Marc Bennett’s office said in a news release Friday that 29-year-old Frank Carbiss III got 122 months in prison after convictions for criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child and indecent solicitation of a child.

He was also ordered at sentencing on Thursday to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The penalty is the maximum he could receive under Kansas sentencing guidelines.

The crimes occurred in August 2016 and involved two boys, ages 14 and 15.