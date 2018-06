JUNE 15, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN AUTO BUFFER, VCR TAPES, FLIP PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: METAL BIN 7’X 3’X 1′ 620-792-9415

FOR SALE: 1972 GMC SPRINT W/EXTRAS, 1971 AMC JAVELIN SST W/EXTRAS, CAR TOW DOLLY. 620-617-9098

FOR SALE: BOW-FLEX EXTREME, PRO-FORM TREADMILL. 620-617-4293

FOR SALE: 3 STAINLESS STEEL KTCHEN SINKS. 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES & RIMS 31/10/50/15. WANTED: LEATHER RECLINER. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: GROCERY CART, DRESSERS, DVD PLAYER, 4 TV TRAYS. 620-797-1924 AFTER 1PM

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 185/75/14 620-617-1486

FOR SALE: INVACARE WHEEL CHAIR (LARGE), STARTER FOR A KOHLER ENGINE. 620-786-0701

WANTED: TIRE & WHEEL FOR A 8N FORD TRACTOR 11.2/28 OR 12.4/28 620-282-8412

FOR SALE: STEEL TANK W/40 BARREL CAPACITY. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: ADIRONDACK CHAIRS, CHILD’S PICNIC TABLE, END TABLE. 620-282-9331

FOR SALE: STEEL CARGO BOX W/HYDRAULIC LIFT, 1955 CHEVROLET. 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: 2 LIVESTOCK TANKS FOR SMALLER ANIMALS, FOOD DEHYDRATOR. 620-586-8009

FOR SALE: BIKINI TOP FOR A 1998 JEEP WRANGLER (NEW). 620-653-4929

FOR SALE: ROLL OF NAUGAHYDE, DAKOTA DIGITAL GUAGES FOR A STREET ROD, TEXACO COLLECTIBLES. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: MIG WELDER, HOBART PLASMA CUTTER. 620-617-7884

WANTED: REFRIGERATOR. 620-923-7541

FOR SALE: INFLATABLE BOAT W/PUMP, TENT, LIFE JACKETS AND MORE. 620-793-6917

FOR SALE: HARLEY DAVIDSON LEATHER JACKET (2X), STOCK SEAT FOR A 2003 HONDA SHADOW. 620-285-1241

FOR SALE: LARGE GLASS BEAD BLASTER, LARGE CABINET W/DRAWERS 6’X4′ 620-793-2749

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED’S;

COMPASSION AND CARING, YOUR FAMILY CAN COUNT ON MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND MONUMENTS, BACKED BY FIVE GENERATIONS OF KNOWLEDGE AND TRUST. CAL RYAN MINNIS TODAY AT 620- 564-23OO. MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND MONUMENTS.

FOR SALE: 1987 17’ “V” BOTTOM STAR CRAFT BOAT W/90HP TOHATSU MOTOR/MINKOTA TROLLING MOTOR W/65# THRUST, 24 VOLT, TWO 12 VOLT BATTERIES THAT ARE 1 YEAR OLD. ALSO, 2 DEPTH FINDERS, LIVE WELL AND WALK THROUGH WINDSHIELD. THE ASKING PRICE IS $2800.00. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-793-6846

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY